Muggles arrived at school to find it had been transformed into Hogwarts.

Grantham Preparatory International School transported pupils into a magical world as it celebrated World Book Day featuring grand wooden doors, stone walls, floating candles and even a flashing cloud tunnel to create a spellbinding entrance.

Mythical dragons were suspended from the ceilings to complete the look.

Pupils took part in a host of themed activities, including broomstick racing, wand relays, potion-making and a cake sale.

They also welcomed guest author Janie Anderson-Temperley, who shared insights into writing and her book The Navistar. Many arrived dressed as dragons, goblins, wizards and Greek gods to embrace the magical theme.

Headmaster Martyn Wilkins said the aim was to create a ‘wow factor’ for the children as they arrived at school.

“We certainly got that,” he said.

“Reading is a very powerful and important skill for children, and nurturing the love of reading is what we try to achieve. Reading is a foundational block for all other learning.”

He thanked staff, parents' group Supporting Teachers Enabling Families, Janie Anderson-Temperley and caretaker Malcolm Jessop for helping bring the vision to life.

“World Book Day 2025 will be remembered by the children for a very long time,” he added.