Young farmers led a Santa sleigh for the first time at the weekend.

The Long Bennington Young Farmers spread Christmas cheer on Saturday (December 21) and Sunday (December 22) through Claypole, Dry Doddington and Westborough with their Santa sleigh.

The farmers led the sleigh in memory of Derrick Lewis, who led the Santa sleigh for 15 years, but died earlier this month aged 80.

The Long Bennington Young Farmers led the Santa sleigh in memory of former Santa, Derrick Lewis.

The group also raised £767.23 following the event.

Vice president of Long Bennington YFC Ruth Hodkinson said: “A lot of our young farmers enjoyed the sleigh.

“Des was in our thoughts, but we hope he would be proud of the children who have enjoyed the tradition with him for 15 years.

“I am proud of the young farmers. The sleigh was well received. Both children and oldies enjoyed the Christmas spirit.

“A final thank you to Charlie Featherstone, the sleigh driver.

“This young man, when tasked with the challenge of taking on the sleigh, rose to it and we delivered it together.

“I hope this has shown that with goodwill, anything is possible.”

Long Bennington YFC will also be collecting Christmas trees on Saturday, January 4, and Sunday, January 5, for £1 per foot, if people wish to recycle their trees.

Anyone interested should call 07845 736564.