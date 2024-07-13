A young drummer who is in the middle of a world tour with a major musical has taken time out to release a new cover with three other young musicians.

Sam Bickmore, 12, from Grantham, has recently returned home for a short break from his world tour with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit West End musical School of Rock.

While the tour, which took him around South Korea and Hong Kong, has been a significant part of his life, Sam has also been finding time to work on side projects.

His collaboration with other young musicians where they covered the song "Ignorance" by rock band Paramore, who are currently supporting Taylor Swift, has recently been uploaded to YouTube.

To create the cover, Sam teamed up with his 14-year-old bandmates bass player Myah Squires from Grantham, guitarist James Roland from Rowston, and vocalist Grace Nettle, who is currently touring with him in the School of Rock.

Sam has just closed the second phase of his world tour with School of Rock, in which he portrays Freddy Hamilton.

Since January, the tour has taken him around South Korea, beginning in Seoul, before heading to Hong Kong for the second leg.

Reflecting on his tour, Sam said: “I’ve enjoyed every minute of being in the School of Rock. We have a lot of fun on tour, and I’ve made some great friends.

“The best bit is getting to travel and stay in really nice hotels.

“Hong Kong has been my favourite place so far because the weather was hot, and we had a swimming pool!”

Sam began learning to drum when he was six years old, achieving Grade 8 in drumming at the age of 10.

By 11, he became the youngest candidate to pass a Trinity College London ATCL Drumming Diploma with distinction.

His dedication and talent have earned him the role of Freddy Hamilton in the School of Rock, with full-time rehearsals in London leading up to the show's opening performance in Seoul, South Korea.

Proud parents Gary and Sarra expressed their admiration for Sam’s hard work. “We are so proud of the relentless hard work and commitment Sam has put into this show.

“As well as being in a full-time show, Sam also has to undertake daily schooling, so his days are very full, but he loves every minute of it.”

Sam’s world tour with the School of Rock will continue in Mainland China from this month until September.