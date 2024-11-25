A historic pre-Christmas rural event will take place next week.

The 117th Uppingham Christmas Fatstock Show will take place in Uppingham Market Place, on Wednesday (November 27).

Chairman Charlie Mason described the event - which includes classes for cattle, sheep and pigs - as a jewel in Rutland’s crown.

A class winner is led around the judging ring. Photo: Alan Walters

He added: “Livestock entries for all classes are high for what should once again prove to be an excellent show.”

Uppingham’s regular weekly fatstock market finished in 1954, with the ending of wartime controls, but the annual fatstock show has continued.

Only war, two national foot and mouth epidemics, and the covid pandemic has cancelled it.

The 103rd Uppingham Christmas Fatstock Show. One of the prize winning pigs! Photo: SM251109_027ow.jpg.

The spread of bluetongue, a disease which attacks sheep and cattle, has been a cause for concern this year but after closely monitoring the situation organisers have deemed it safe to go ahead.

The Market Place will be cleared on the evening before the show and the temporary penning put up where cars would normally park.

Livestock will arrive from 7am on the morning of the show and judging will take place at about 10am followed by prize giving at 11.30am. This will be followed by a public auction of the pigs and sheep at 12pm.

The entire show will be cleared, pens removed and the Market Place cleaned by early afternoon.



