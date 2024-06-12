Three friends who completed a charity skydive have contributed more than £1,500 to hospital projects.

Former Stamford High School pupils Charity Stow, Eilidh Doig and Amelia Findlay jumped from a plane at Langar Airfield on Saturday in aid of the Nottingham Hospitals Charity.

Fourteen people took part on the day, raising £8,000 in total. Of that, £1,547 was raised by the three friends who have chosen to support art projects and palliative care.

Charity, who works as a fundraiser for the charity, said: “The jump was intense but amazing. It was incredible to be able to see over Nottingham and Langar.

“The instructors were fantastic in making us all feel calm and enjoy the jump.”

Donations can still be made for Eilidh, from Uppingham, and Amelia, who lives in Scunthorpe at www.justgiving.com/team/stamfordskydivers

