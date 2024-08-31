A child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

Police were called at about 4pm today (Saturday, August 31) to reports of a crash involving a child and a car in Great Casterton near Stamford.

The child has been taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

The road remains closed

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road remains closed between the Arran Road junction in Stamford and the Old Great North Road, Great Casterton.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident 515 of August 31.



