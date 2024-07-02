A council office will remain open later into the evening to deal with delays in postal votes being delivered.

On Friday Rutland Council Council was made aware that some postal voters in the Rutland and Stamford constituency had not received their ballot papers.

Measures were put in place over the weekend for those affected to request and collect new papers.

Rutland County Council's Catmose offices in Oakham. Photo: Alan Walters.

The council office in Catmos Street, Oakham, will now remain open until 7pm this evening (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday, July 3) for people to return their votes for the general election.

Postal voters can return their own ballots together with those of up to five other electors but they must be given to an authorised member of staff, who will help to complete a return form. Following a change in the law, postal votes which are not accompanied by a separate return form because they have been posted through the council’s letter box or left unattended must be rejected.

Anyone who has still not received their postal vote should contact the council to request a replacement by emailing elections@rutland.gov.uk and confirming their address, telephone number and the names of voters in the household who need a replacement ballot. Anyone without email access can call 01572 758469 to provide this information.

Postal ballots can also be returned to a polling station in the Rutland and Stamford constituency area between 7am and 10pm on polling day (Thursday, July 4).