A decision to expand a quarry has been shelved for months while comments are considered.

Heidelberg Materials, formerly known as Hanson Cement, wants to extend its Grange Top Quarry in Ketton so that it can secure the future of the cement works for another 25 years.

A planning application was submitted to Rutland County Council in January, with a determination deadline set for October 31.

Hanson Cement in Ketton

This has now been extended until spring next year so that the council can consider points raised through the consultation and other ‘further information’.

The Stop Grange Quarry Expansion Group, led by Matthew Eatough, hopes the delay is because of a rethink following a recent judgement from the Supreme Court on climate change.

The landmark ruling deemed Surrey County Council's decision to grant planning permission to a developer was unlawful because the environmental impact assessment for the project did not include an assessment of the downstream greenhouse gas emissions, which happen when the extracted material is burned as a fuel source.

People living in Empingham are opposing plans to extend the cement works quarry in Ketton

Matthew, who has sought advice from law firm Leigh Day, said: “The huge, proposed expansion is unnecessary to meet house building targets over the next 10 years.

“It would represent a massive destruction of beautiful countryside; it would deliver significant economic damage to Rutland's tourist industry and most importantly would represent an abandonment of all commitments to achieve net zero by Rutland County Council.

“We strongly urge Rutland County Council to reject the application.”

Matthew Eatough

Opponents of the quarry expansion say Rutland County Council has failed to properly consider the likely significant environmental effect of the development on the climate and Heidelberg Materials did not provide an adequate assessment of the likely effect on the climate.

Campaigners believe views from Rutland Water’s dam, beach and peninsula could be spoiled and the reservoir would be at greater risk of pollution.

MP for Rutland and Stamford Alicia Kearns (Con) had previously argued that ‘given the complexity of this application and the risks to critical infrastructure arising from it, the local planning system is not equipped to determine it effectively’ and asked for it to be ‘called in’ to a Government-appointed inspector.

She argued it could cause a major flooding incident that would cause devastation for the community and beyond.

Anglian Water, the management company for Rutland Water, has also lodged objections that the scheme would create an ‘unacceptable risk to a critical public water main’.

Mark Page, land and mineral resources manager for Heidelberg Materials UK, said: “We are currently considering all feedback submitted to Rutland County Council from statutory consultees and residents about our plans to extend Grange Top quarry before formally responding and never expected the council to determine our application last month.

“Major minerals applications take time to work through the planning process and on average determination takes around three years.

“It is not expected that the Supreme Court’s decision re Finch will materially affect these timescales.

“So, for us, our proposals to extend Grange Top quarry remain on track.

“If approved, they would secure supplies of limestone and clays for use at Ketton cement works along with many local jobs on site and in the supply chain.

“Tangible benefits would also be delivered to the local community, including new footpaths plus, a new works access road off the A606 that would see HGVs diverted away from the villages of Tinwell and Ketton.”

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal – this application is reference number 2024/0066.

An amateur documentary maker has weighed up the pros and cons of a major quarry expansion in a new video.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.



