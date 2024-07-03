A countryside hotel has found its ‘missing puzzle piece’ with the opening of an outdoor spa.

The finishing touches are being made at The Barnsdale’s new spa, which is nestled in the countryside at the Rutland-based hotel.

Work started at the end of April and since then there has been ‘no messing about’ getting the new facility ready to open.

The wood-fired hot tubs at The Barnsdale

Ellie Read, marketing and engagement manager, said: “It very much feels like a spa was a missing puzzle piece.”

The Barnsdale, formerly Barnsdale Lodge, is undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment after it was taken over by hotelier Hector Ross, owner of the Signet Collection, in 2022.

This has included a refurbishment of the restaurant, bar and hotel bedrooms as well as a transformation of the events barn.

Ellie Read, marketing manager, and Hector Ross, owner

Ellie said: “The spa enhances our offering.

“As we are based off a main road, we are a destination hotel.

“We want to give guests a reason to extend their stay and get the most out of their visit.”

The outdoor pool at The Barnsdale

Guests will be welcomed to the spa, which sits adjacent to the main hotel, via a building which houses a reception, changing rooms and a cafe.

Leading from the entrance, a winding path connects all of the spa facilities, which will be open all year round.

An outdoor heated pool is surrounded by deck chairs overlooking the Rutland countryside and boasts a drinks bar.

The sauna

Three wood-fired hot tubs sit at the edge of the spa, which each come with a bucket of wood so users can keep the water at the temperature they want.

The sauna pod has one-way glass so those relaxing can look out but others can’t see in and boasts views across miles of Rutland.

Ellie said: “We want to give it a bit of a unique edge.

The view from the deck chairs around the pool

“It is a real outdoorsy space for people to connect with nature.”

A number of options will be offered including sessions in the morning, afternoon and evening.

There will also be packages for overnight stays, treatments and dining options.

A bar is set to be opened inside this blue hut

The Barnsdale will be partnering with GAIA Skincare for treatments, which include massages, facials, scrubs as well as sessions tailored for pregnant women.

Instead of traditional spa towelling robes, guests will be given a weatherproof full-length changing robe with a waterproof outer layer and a towelling inside which is designed to protect the wearer from the elements.

Booking for the spa opens on Tuesday, July 9, via The Barnsdale’s website.

The finishing touches are being added to the spa

Padel tennis courts are next on the project list for the hotel, which are expected to open in late summer to early autumn.

