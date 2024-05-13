The beauty of nature was on show at Rutland Water as an osprey chick hatched and the Northern Lights danced across the sky.

The little chick is the first to have hatched at the osprey nest in Manton Bay this year.

It made its appearance on the nest web cam just hours after spectacular displays could be seen in the skies above Rutland Water during a geomagnetic storm.

The first glimpse of the little chick. Photo: Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust

It had been laid by star-breeding female Maya, who migrated back to Rutland Water in April having occupied a nest in Rutland Water since 2009.

Matt Scase, Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, said: "It was a fantastic day for all of us here involved in the osprey project at Rutland Water Nature Reserve when the first chick hatched.

“It has been great to see so many excited people come down to the Lyndon Visitor Centre to see the adorable chick on the nest.”

The first egg arrived over the Easter weekend by Maya and breeding partner 33(11) who have been together as a pair for 10 seasons, shortly joined by two further eggs.

The Northern Lights in the skies above Rutland Water. Photo: Richard_in_Rutland

It was hoped that Maya would reach her 40th chick this year with the three eggs laid, but on May 5, she removed one of the eggs from the nest.

It is hoped the second egg will hatch and both chicks will successfully fledge at the end of summer.

After fledging they will migrate approximately 3,500 miles to Africa, spending the first few years as juveniles, before returning to Rutland Water to start their own legacy.

Ospreys, once a common site across the country, were driven to extinction in England in the 19th Century, but after a successful breeding programme, more than 250 have fledged from nests in Rutland Water.

The Northern Lights in the skies above Rutland Water. Photo: Richard_in_Rutland

Updates on the birds are shared on the Rutland Osprey Project Facebook page which has more than 60,000 followers.



