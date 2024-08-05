Those who’ve been hanging on for warmer weather to enjoy the outdoor theatre at Tolethorpe don’t have to pack a picnic.

Scotch eggs and sandwich triangles aren’t everyone’s style - and nor are the unwanted waspy guests that join in at this time of year.

So it’s a good job there’s another option available - and it’s a rather dignified dining experience too, not a checked cloth or wicker hamper in sight.

The Fig Tree restaurant

The Fig Tree at Tolethorpe is located next to the bar at Tolethorpe Hall, near Stamford, home of the outdoor theatre that is now midway through its summer season of plays.

Posters and artwork from various stage productions adorn the restaurant walls, and Edith Piaf and pals play on a gramophone - albeit a digital lookalike with a lengthy playlist.

It’s a calm, sophisticated backdrop, and on a sweltering evening the dining room benefits from being a good couple of degrees cooler than the gardens.

Tolethorpe Hall

The Fig Tree menu, devised by brothers Grant and Nathan Worthington, isn’t for the picky, offering a carvery - chicken, lamb or beef - and a ‘vegan option on request’.

But it does flaunt a daunting list of vegetables - roast potatoes, creamed potatoes, buttered greens, carrots, honey-glazed parsnips, and cauliflower cheese.

Reassurances were dished out that the portions would be manageable and not designed to have everyone snoring after the interval.

The Fig Tree menu

This proved spot on, with just enough on the plate to tick the ‘five a day’ box, while a veg less favoured could always be jettisoned at the ordering stage.

When the meals arrived, the roast potatoes may well have identified as Aunt Bessie’s, but the two slim parsnips that topped the dish were belters. Just the right blend of bend and crunch.

The meat too was nicely cooked - on the night of our review the chicken was melt-in-the-mouth and the beef tender.

The Fig Tree mains and desserts

For dessert there was fresh fruit salad, or cake from a selection that included Victoria sponge, carrot and walnut, and a cheesecake that came with the pleasant young waiter’s recommendation.

Again, with a two-hour play to come, steaming spotted dick and custard wouldn’t be the way forward, and the Victoria sponge and the carrot and walnut we had were generous, light and tasty affairs served with a flurry of cream and half a strawberry.

Grant and Nathan Worthington

Ours was a complimentary meal, and so I had no issue with the price on the night. However, I felt £17 for the main course was at the top end of what could be charged, although desserts started at just £3, and overall the food, setting and service left us with a good taste.

Drinks from the bar could be ordered and served at the table, including wines, beers, soft and hot drinks.

The Fig Tree at Tolethorpe is open from 5.30pm on performance evenings, and from 5pm on Saturdays.

Bookings can be made by phoning 07955 670819 between 2pm and 5pm weekdays, or by emailing thefigtree@gmx.co.uk