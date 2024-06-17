Crash on A1 at Stretton in Rutland causes delays between Grantham and Stamford
Published: 09:10, 17 June 2024
| Updated: 09:12, 17 June 2024
An incident is causing delays on the A1.
Traffic is building on the A1 southbound this morning (Monday, June 17) between Stretton and South Witham.
Google Maps is reporting there to have been a crash in the area while AA is just reporting delays.
Drivers are travelling at an average speed of 15mph.
Last week a call was made to cut the overgrown grass on A1 slip roads.
Updates as we have them.
Accidents Grantham Lincs Homepage Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie