Crash on A1 at Stretton in Rutland causes delays between Grantham and Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:10, 17 June 2024
 | Updated: 09:12, 17 June 2024

An incident is causing delays on the A1.

Traffic is building on the A1 southbound this morning (Monday, June 17) between Stretton and South Witham.

Google Maps is reporting there to have been a crash in the area while AA is just reporting delays.

A sign for the A1
Drivers are travelling at an average speed of 15mph.

Last week a call was made to cut the overgrown grass on A1 slip roads.

Updates as we have them.


