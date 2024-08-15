The wait is finally over for pupils who were keen to see if their hard work has paid off.

Pupils at Harington School in Oakham are celebrating strong A-level results, with more than 30% of all grades awarded at A*/A and over 85% at A* to C.

Luca Khurmi-Tod and Lewis Walker achieved straight A*s while William Abbott, Jacob Andrews, Jasmin Appleton, Jake Burden, Tomasz Clark, Cara Donmall, Lucy James, Jodi Newland, Zoe Nicholls, Cecilly Parsons, Sam Pedley, Emma Saunders, Daniel Williams and Oliver Woodwar received A*A*A.

Pupils celebrate their results at Harington School

The most popular universities among Harington pupils include Durham University, Loughborough University, University of Bath, University of Birmingham, University of Nottingham, University of Sheffield and University of York.

Oliver Teasel, head of school, said: “Once again Harington School is celebrating another fantastic set of results.

“I am so proud of all our students and their achievements. Over the last two years they have been a pleasure to work with, conducting themselves in a mature and professional manner. We are so lucky to have such great students, dedicated staff and supportive parents.

“It is therefore no surprise that the results are so strong.

“Students are leaving Harington to pursue a diverse range of courses at some of the top universities and employers in the country. I am just delighted that Harington School has played a part in unlocking these next steps for them.”

This year six pupils opted to complete degree level apprenticeships in a range of areas, including accountancy, police and business management.

