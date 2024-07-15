Two people who were arrested after an assault in a town centre street have been released on bail.

Police were called to Oakham High Street just before 1.30am on Thursday (July 11) following a report that two men, aged 19 and 21, and a 30-year-old woman had been assaulted.

The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Oakham High Street has been closed by police. Photo: Rutland and Stamford Sound

Two men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have been released on bail.

Enquiries into the incident are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting reference 24*409862.





