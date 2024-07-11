A cordon is in place after an assault in a town high street.

Police were called to Oakham High Street just before 1.30am today (Thursday, July 11) following a report that two men, aged 19 and 21, and a 30-year-old woman had been assaulted.

One person has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Oakham High Street has been closed by police. Photo: Rutland and Stamford Sound

A scene preservation cordon remains in place and drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

**Traffic update** |6:05| High street in Oakham is currently closed due to a police incident. Please find alternative routes, updates to follow. Thank you for your co-operation — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) July 11, 2024

No arrests have been made.



