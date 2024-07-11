Home   Rutland   News   Article

Oakham High Street closed after three assaulted

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 09:15, 11 July 2024
 | Updated: 09:16, 11 July 2024

A cordon is in place after an assault in a town high street.

Police were called to Oakham High Street just before 1.30am today (Thursday, July 11) following a report that two men, aged 19 and 21, and a 30-year-old woman had been assaulted.

One person has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Oakham High Street has been closed by police. Photo: Rutland and Stamford Sound
A scene preservation cordon remains in place and drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

No arrests have been made.


