Tributes have been paid to a ‘dearly loved husband, father and grandad’ who was killed in a crash on the A606.

Brian Rudkin – also known as Bryn – was riding a Piaggio PX along the A606 at Langham when he was involved in a crash with a black Nissan Terrano on Sunday, March 2.

Mr Rudkin, aged 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brian Rudkin, who was known as Bryn

In a statement, his wife said: “As a family we are heartbroken. We’ve been together for 40 years, married for nearly 37 years. We met through our shared love of scooters.

“Bryn was a dearly loved husband, father to two boys and grandad to five. He worshipped his children and grandchildren who have been robbed of those special dad and grandad times and future memories.

“Bryn was my best friend as well as my husband. Over the last year we had been making plans to fulfil some dreams and were looking forward to doing this together.

“The support we have received from our family, as well as the local and scootering communities has been both overwhelming and a comfort to know everyone else knew Bryn as the lovely, kind, compassionate, caring man he was who would drop everything if someone needed help.

“We are still numb from the shock of having him taken from us so suddenly. We feel robbed of a future together, our lives will never be the same.

“We have lost a very special man.”

A woman in her 50s who was Mr Rudkin’s pillion passenger was taken to hospital and later discharged and the car driver, a man in his 80s, was not injured.

An investigation into the incident is continuing and anyone with information can pass this on by visiting https://leicspolice.link/JH7w2 quoting incident 208 of March 2.

Alternatively call 101.



