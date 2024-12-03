Dozens of people saddled up to cycle the 207-mile distance from Stamford to the birthplace of Scouting in Dorset.

Children, leaders and parents from 2nd Stamford Scouts used exercise bikes to complete the challenge in the foyer of Morrisons supermarket on Saturday.

The group started at 8am and made such good progress during the morning that they also managed to complete the 207-mile journey back, finishing at 7pm on Saturday evening.

Members and supporters of 2nd Stamford Scouts pedalled 414 miles on static bikes. Photo: Chris Lowndes

They chose to cycle the distance to Brownsea Island because the organisation’s founder Robert Baden Powell hosted his first scout camp there in 1907.

The Stamford group is currently raising money to rebuild its headquarters in Empingham Road and Saturday’s challenge has boosted funds by more than £700.

The current hut has become outdated, inaccessible and is too small to accommodate the growing number of scouting members.

Pauline Jones, Daniel and Jack put in the miles. . Photo: Chris Lowndes

Fundraising events aim to raise £1.5million to build a multi-functional space on the existing 2.25-acre site at Empingham Road, which was first leased by the scouts in 1975.

The new facility will have two large halls, an open plan lobby, a well-equipped kitchen, accessible toilets and a shower. Covered areas, camping and campfire areas and a car park will be built outside.

It is hoped building work will begin in September 2026 ready for opening the following summer. Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/2ndstamfordscouts

Do you have a news story to share? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk