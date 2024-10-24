Six months ago a retired Rutland couple hit the screens on award-winning show Race Across The World and since then their lives have drastically changed.

Previously Stephen and Viv Redding may have been stopped in the street by fellow members from Oakham Tennis Club or old pupils who recognised them from their time teaching at Uppingham Community College.

Now, getting greeted by fans is a daily occurrence.

Stephen said: “We get recognised everywhere.

Stephen and Viv Redding on Race Across The World. Photo: Studio Lambert/Screen Grab/BBC

“People tell us that seeing us in the race inspired them.

“It’s the loveliest feeling and we are enjoying our 15 minutes of fame.”

The couple made a name for themselves on the BBC One show Race Across the World, which aired on the screens in April and May this year.

Since starring on BBC's Race Across the World, Stephen and Viv Redding have taken a different approach to travelling

The pair, who described themselves as the ‘token old couple’, competed against four other duos racing 15,000km across seven countries - all with a limited budget and no access to the internet, phones or a credit card.

From the first episode they made an impression.

Shots of Stephen’s bum got tongues wagging on social media as the pair relaxed in an onsen, traditional Japanese bathing facilities, as did his abrupt attitude.

Stephen and Viv's Instagram

Viv told viewers that Stephen can be an ‘acquired taste’ and that people find him ‘loud and unintentionally offensive’, but that she loves him.

Stephen and Viv first met 19 years ago while they were both working at Uppingham Community College and tied the knot in 2012.

Unlike other competitors on the show they didn’t argue and their love shone through - which won over many viewers.

Since starring on BBC's Race Across the World, Stephen and Viv Redding have taken a different approach to travelling

They also opened up about their health issues including Stephen’s heart attack in 2006 and Viv’s stroke in 2011, which prompted them to start living life to the fullest.

Since the show finished they have continued with their mission to see more of the world - albeit slightly differently.

Stephen said: “With travel generally it has given us the confidence to have a go a bit more.

Stephen and Viv enjoyed their time at the National Television Awards

“Plus now we’ve got a phone and money so what’s the worst that can happen? Nothing can go wrong.

“If worst comes to worst you just go back to where you started or ask for help.”

Viv added: “If you stumble upon something it means you can enjoy it and don’t have to rush to your next accommodation.

Stephen and Viv enjoyed a mud bath. Photo: BBC / Studio Lambert

“It gives you more flexibility to do something you otherwise wouldn’t have done.”

Holidays for the pair previously involved booking one location for a week and picking accommodation which was good value for money.

But their stint on the show means they are now more spontaneous when visiting new countries and have lowered their standards of where to spend the night.

Stephen and Viv enjoyed a mud bath. Photo: BBC / Studio Lambert

Stephen said: “When you go to bed you close your eyes and don’t know what the place looks like.

“Everywhere on the race was the cheapest we could find.”

During the race cash was tight so the pair had to save money for transport and accommodation which meant sampling local cuisine was put on the backburner.

With their own money though Stephen and Viv have been making the most of restaurants - and the ability to read reviews on them first.

Stephen and Viv enjoyed their time at the National Television Awards

“We lost weight on the race but we have put it back on plus more,” said Stephen.

“We are enjoying ourselves a bit too much.”

The pair have recently arrived home from a campervan trip around Canada, finishing with an Alaskan cruise where they picked a start and end point. Everywhere else was booked while on the go.

Although it wasn’t the easy-going trip they expected as the pair’s plans were rocked by a crash in Jasper, which left Viv with second degree burns from the car’s airbag.

Stephen and Viv's TikTok boasts millions of views

It also cut four days off their trip as they had to return to Calgary to get a new vehicle.

They may not have won Race Across the World, but the TV show has awarded them memories they will cherish forever and presented them with new opportunities.

Stephen and Viv admit they are enjoying their new-found celebrity status but insist it has not changed them as people.

Viv said: “People are so flattering it mystifies us.

“We are nothing special at all.”

They have amassed a 39,800 following on Instagram and 11,500 fans on TikTok, and have had comments from celebrities including singer Meghan Trainor.

Although it’s clear from the millions of people watching their videos that their content is popular, Stephen and Viv say their social media success is a mystery.

“There’s no rhyme or reason. I can’t figure out why,” said Stephen.

Much of their content so far has shown their travels with glimpses of life at home in Rutland - which they hope will encourage people to visit England’s smallest county.

Stephen and Viv have stayed in touch with their fellow competitors via a series four WhatsApp group and reunited at the National Television Awards.

There is no rest for the retired couple who have a number more trips planned including to South Africa, South America and interrailing across Europe.

Stephen is also planning to join Alfie, who won the show with friend Owen, on a climb of Mount Everest. Viv is happy to give that challenge a miss though!