The best restaurant in the area has been revealed in this year’s The Good Food Guide.

Hitchen’s Barn in Oakham has been named in a list of the top 100 best local restaurants.

An expert inspector from The Good Food Guide anonymously visited the restaurant in Burley Road and was impressed by the creativity, talent and hospitality.

Neil and Louise Hitchen. Photo: Rees Images and Shane Hicks Photography

Neil and Louise Hitchen, who opened the restaurant five years ago, are no strangers to awards or national recognition.

Earlier this year Hitchen’s Barn received a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide for the fourth time.

