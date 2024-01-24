Fallen tree blocks road between A47 and Belton-in-Rutland after strong winds from Storm Jocelyn
Published: 09:22, 24 January 2024
| Updated: 09:27, 24 January 2024
A road has been blocked by a fallen tree.
A tree which fell last night during Storm Jocelyn is blocking Littleworth Lane between Belton-in-Rutland and the A47.
It has resulted in delays to the 747 Centrebus service this morning (Wednesday, January 24).
Rutland County Council’s highways crews are working to clear the road.
The A6003 between Oakham and Uppingham was shut last night due to a fallen tree and reopened just before 6am.