A road has been blocked by a fallen tree.

A tree which fell last night during Storm Jocelyn is blocking Littleworth Lane between Belton-in-Rutland and the A47.

It has resulted in delays to the 747 Centrebus service this morning (Wednesday, January 24).

Rutland County Council’s highways crews are working to clear the road.

Please be advised there is a full road closure A6003 Oakham Road from Preston village to Manton village, due to a very large tree in the road.

Updates will follow. — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) January 24, 2024

The A6003 between Oakham and Uppingham was shut last night due to a fallen tree and reopened just before 6am.