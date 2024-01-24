Home   Rutland   News   Article

Fallen tree blocks road between A47 and Belton-in-Rutland after strong winds from Storm Jocelyn

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 09:22, 24 January 2024
 | Updated: 09:27, 24 January 2024

A road has been blocked by a fallen tree.

A tree which fell last night during Storm Jocelyn is blocking Littleworth Lane between Belton-in-Rutland and the A47.

It has resulted in delays to the 747 Centrebus service this morning (Wednesday, January 24).

A road is blocked by a fallen tree. Stock picture
Rutland County Council’s highways crews are working to clear the road.

The A6003 between Oakham and Uppingham was shut last night due to a fallen tree and reopened just before 6am.

