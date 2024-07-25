Plans for an American fast food chain off the A1 in Rutland are moving forward.

Wendy’s is set to open at the Ram Jam Services, near Stretton.

Planning permission has already been granted to build the restaurant, but now bosses at Wendy’s want to get the go-ahead for advertisement consent.

Wendy's and Costa Coffee are heading to the Ram Jam Inn site in Stretton

A planning application has been submitted to Rutland County Council for a number of signs.

Brightside Roadside Dining, operated by Cosy Club owners Loungers, and Costa are also opening at the site.



Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal.

Will you be visiting Wendy’s when it opens? Let us know in the comments.



