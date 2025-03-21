A town has been named ‘pretty and practical’ in The Sunday Times’ latest round-up of best places to live.

For years Stamford and Uppingham have been regulars in the national newspaper’s ‘best places to live’ charts.

But this year it was the Rutland market town of Oakham which earned its first mention in the guide, which has been released online by The Sunday Times today (Friday, March 21) and will be available in the paper on Sunday.

Oakham has made it on to the Sunday Times list this year after being described as pretty and practical

Tim Palmer, Best Places to Live judge and writer, said: “One thing we look for more than anything else are places with good community spirit, where people who live there really enjoy living there.

“You don’t find that anywhere better than Rutland.

“Somewhere from the Rutland and Stamford area is going to be on the guide every single year because it’s all so good. It’s about trying to pick the right place at the right time.”

Normanton Church at Rutland Water

Judges described the market town as pretty and practical as well as offering slightly more house for money than elsewhere in England’s smallest county.

Praise was given to its restaurants, selection of independent shops and growing wellness scene, plus the railway station and nearby Rutland Water on the doorstep.

The guide says: “From the twice-weekly market to the monthly cinema in the Rutland County Museum and the regular art exhibitions, performances and classes in Victoria Hall, there’s plenty going on in Oakham’s handsome streets.”

Market Place, Oakham

Hambleton Bakery, Connie Taylor Ceramics and Darn Knit are among the business names to resonate with Tim and the other judges.

There is an ongoing campaign in Rutland to retain its independence following devolution proposals which will almost certainly see the replacement of the current county council with a larger authority, likely to include parts of Leicestershire.

Although The Sunday Times’ guide does not weigh in on political campaigns, Tim said: “The fact people care that much is a sign of a place with a really good community.”

He added: “The fact Rutland is England’s smallest county and has such a fantastic identity with so much going on makes it special and stand out.”

Oakham High Street

Judges assess factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

They were also on the look out for improving locations with a strong sense of community rather than famous names with high house prices.

“It’s a good small town,” said Tim.

“Small towns had a bit of a reputation but they are the ones surviving the down turn of the High Street.

Oakham Railway Station. Photo: Rutland & Stamford Mercury

“Their whole identity isn’t based on companies like Topshop or Debenhams.”

Rutland was named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide in 2023 while Uppingham was 'number one' in the Midlands in 2020 and again in 2022.

Stamford has been a firm favourite in the prestigious list. It appeared in top place in 2021 as well as lower down the list in 2018, 2019 and 2024, came second in 2017 and was overall winner in 2013.



