Two towns in Lincolnshire have been named among the top places to live in the Midlands.

Stamford and Sutton-on-Sea are included in a list of eight locations in the region released by The Sunday Times chosen to represent the best of Britain in its annual Best Places to Live guide.

The comprehensive guide has been released online by The Sunday Times today (Friday, March 15) and will be available in the paper on Sunday.

Stamford Meadows

Judges assess factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

They were also on the look out for improving locations with a strong sense of community rather than famous names with high house prices.

Describing Stamford, judges commented: “Stamford looks a million dollars and it’s also the picturesque backdrop to a strong, proud community.

Stamford High Street

“It’s even getting ever so slightly trendy, with a sprinkling of Scandi-chic café and a hip new private members’ club.

“There are plenty of other clubs to join, from tennis to cricket and running, as well as culture at the Corn Exchange - and Stamford’s surroundings are just as lovely as its architecture.”

It is not the first time the town has made this prestigious short list - it also appeared in top place in 2021 as well as lower down the list in 2018 and 2019, came second in 2017 and was overall winner in 2013.

Rutland was named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide last year while Uppingham was 'number one' in the Midlands in 2020 and again in 2022.

Stamford Corn Exchange gets a mention

Meanwhile, of Sutton-on-Sea, near Skegness, judges said: “If you’re looking for an unspoilt stretch of sea and sand dunes with just enough happening all year round, you can end your house hunt in this unpretentious, livable town full of beach huts and bygone charms.

“It has one of the only blue flag beaches in the region, and a planned culture hub in a 1950s building will liven up the arts scene.”

Barn Hill, Stamford

Helen Davies, the guide’s editor, said: “What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.

“That means we can see what people really love about the places they live.

“That might be fast commutes and high-achieving schools but also clean water to swim in, lively town centres with useful shops, the possibility of earning a living and being part of a friendly community.

“We do consider affordability, though high house prices are no barrier to inclusion - as long as they provide value for money.

Sutton-on-sea, Lincolnshire. Photo: istock

“Different people may be looking for different things, but what all our best places have in common is that people love living in them and are proud to call them home.”

The overall Midlands winner was the Birmingham suburb Stirchley.

Stamford sign stock image

Other locations listed include Buxton in Derbyshire, Knowle and Dorridge near Solihull, Market Harborough in Leicestershire and Shropshire Hills.

Do you agree these towns are the best places to live? Share your views in the comments.