The owner of a business which closed after just one year of trading has reflected on ‘the time of her life’.

Before Hetty Arnold even opened the doors to Etta Lingerie and Nightwear in Oakham in January last year, pessimism from people in the town was projected onto the business.

She brushed away comments such as ‘12 months and it will be done like the rest’, but in hindsight wonders if it was a set up for failure.

Etta Lingerie in Oakham

Hetty, 30, said: “Oakham has been faced with challenges for a long time before I arrived and there have been rather a lot of business closures.

“It doesn't mean you shouldn't try though because you never know.

“One thing I am certain of is that Oakham is a beautiful little town and for those 12 months that some would say were wasted, I had the time of my life.”

Etta Lingerie, with her children Poppy and Bridget outside the new shop

Despite the initial apprehension, the business was embraced by shoppers in Oakham.

It wasn’t long until Hetty revealed plans for a second store, which opened in August in the former Cakes and Co building between High Street and St Mary’s Street in Stamford.

But despite being a busier town, Hetty felt Stamford lacked the warmth of Oakham.

She said: “It just didn't have the same local friendly feeling.

Hetty's daughter Poppy

“It's also not a quick fix for any business thinking they can just open and become successful due to the height of the footfall Stamford has in comparison to little old Oakham. It's about loyalty, respect and recommendations.”

For Hetty there were ‘multiple reasons that created a clear line of potential failure in the future’, many of which were not dissimilar to challenges other retail businesses face.

She faced a drop of sales at the end of last year following a shift in people’s buying habits near Christmas, as well as months of lower footfall due to the closure of Brooke Road.

The launch party for Etta Lingerie and Nightwear. Photo: Shoot it Momma Photography

“I was not prepared to wait it out and drag my family through it either,” she said.

Hetty moved to Rutland in 2023 with her family to be within a blue light zone of a hospital.

One of her daughters Poppy, who was born in 2021, was diagnosed with a heart defect and required open heart surgery while she was a baby.

Although Poppy, who was born with Down Syndrome, recovered from the operation, there were no nearby hospitals in North Lincolnshire which had departments for children with cardiac conditions.

Hetty Arnold

It had been hoped Poppy would attend The Parks Special Nursery School in Oakham but, despite a campaign from parents including Hetty, Rutland County Council shut the school to cut costs. Children with special educational needs are instead being taught in mainstream schools.

She said: “The council’s decision to close the Parks School may not have had a direct effect on us at the time due to being so new to the area and not knowing exactly how to find the support, but without a doubt the lack of specialist provision in the area was a reason for my business closing down.

“Ultimately, sales were down because I was unable to open the shop for periods during the week. When we did have some help with our children, my business went from strength to strength.”

Hetty and husband Jamie, who also runs a business in Oakham, advertised for nannies but could not find a suitable arrangement.

The mum-of-two has now become a full-time carer to her daughter after closing the business in January.

Hetty, who is originally from Louth, said: “I didn't lose anything other than a bit of money from trying and that comes and goes.

“I gained a lot more in personal development and a realisation that caring for children and staying at home is a job in itself.

“I was wrong to think because I was not physically earning money, that I wasn't a very important part of the household and I know there are so many women out there who feel the same.”