Organisers of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials say the introduction of a £5 ticket fee for children was necessary ‘as part of its ongoing development’.

A number of families were angry to have pay the £5 daily fee for children aged between five and 11 to enter the popular Stamford event - having already forked out more than £300 for membership to the four-day event.

Thousands of people were attracted to the grounds of Burghley House to enjoy the five star eventing challenge - which was won by Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo on Sunday.

A competitor rides through the water with Lion Bridge and Burghley House in the background. Photo: Alan Walters

A spokesman said: “This is part of our ongoing development as we continue to expand the range of experiences for younger visitors to Burghley Horse Trials, and develop ticket offerings that include new cost savings in some areas.

“Burghley Horse Trials strives to offer a fantastic experience that represents great value for money. While children under five remain free, this year there was a £5 daily charge for 5-11 year olds, and a new discounted ticket saving £10 per day for 12-16 years olds, where previously children aged 13+ paid full adult price.

“These tickets were for any child accompanying any adult, be they visiting with a general admission day ticket (starting at £27.50) or as a Member — Burghley Membership (£345 if bought in advance) included admission for two adults for four days, members’ parking and use of the members’ enclosure.

“Alongside top-class sporting action, the shopping village and more, Burghley introduced a new Family Zone this year with an increased range of free children’s activities. These included Mini-Defender drives, a story-teller, Buddy’s Activity Trail and face-painting, plus hobby horse riding and more for children.

“We feel that £5 a day therefore represents excellent value for a full day out, and were delighted to see so many happy faces enjoying the Family Zone, and the event as a whole.”

Among the riders taking part in the major sporting event were previous winners Oliver Townend and Pippa Funnell along with Olympic Gold medalist Tom McEwan and Zara Tindall.

A dog and pedestrian were injured in a motorbike crash which happened at the trials on Saturday.

