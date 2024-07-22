The public are being invited to have their say on a new reservoir planned for the county.

Anglian Water are asking residents to submit their feedback to help shape plans for the proposals - which would be situated near Scredington, Helpringham and Swaton - before the consultation closes on August 9.

Some residents have spoken out against the plans, which could cost them their homes.

Anglian Water has unveiled an artist's impression of how the proposed Lincolnshire Reservoir could look PHOTO: ANGLIAN WATER

However, Anglian Water say there is a ‘pressing need to store with winter water to cope with summer droughts’ as projections from the Met Office show that the East of England will become hotter and drier in summer, and wetter in winter.

They say that unless bold action is taken, the demand for water will outstrip the available supply by nearly 600 million litres per day by 2050, ‘making the reservoir project vital for the continued growth and prosperity of the region’.

The proposed new reservoir is planned to help secure water supply for the future and strengthen resilience to drought, while also protecting the environment by enabling a reduction in the amount of water taken from environmentally sensitive rivers and underground aquifers.

The indicitive landscape visualisation of the south Lincolnshire Reservoir

When there is available water in rivers that would otherwise drain to the sea, the reservoir would store the water for when it’s needed. It could supply enough water for around half a million homes in Lincolnshire and Anglian Water’s wider region.

The consultation includes an emerging design for the reservoir together with proposals for how to fill the reservoir, treat the water, and transfer it to homes and business.

This includes a combination of channels, pipelines and different types of equipment to ensure safe drinking water is on tap when it’s needed. The proposals have incorporated feedback from the project’s first phase of consultation.

Anglian Water's proposed reservoir

“This project is a significant investment in England’s water infrastructure and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver lasting benefits for people, place and the environment, while crucially keeping taps running,” Geoff Darch, head of supply and demand at Anglian Water, said.

“Local communities and other stakeholders have an important role to play in helping to inform how the project is developed so it best serves the needs of the local area and broader region, now and long into the future.

“This consultation is the opportunity for people to provide feedback on the features they would like to see included in the reservoir and what impacts our proposals could have so we can assess ways to manage them.”

Anglian Water want your thoughts on the proposed reservoir

People are invited to provide their feedback on the design for the reservoir, including the ideas for recreation and wildlife. Comments are also sought on the infrastructure, channels, and pipeline routes needed to transfer water to and from the reservoir.

“We’d like to thank members of local communities who have already attended events and provided their feedback in recent weeks – this engagement is incredibly valuable to the further development of our proposals,” Mr Darch added.

“We’d encourage everyone who’d like to have their say to give their feedback by August 9.”

Details of how to provide feedback, and further information of the project are on Anglian Water’s website at www.lincsreservoir.co.uk. Some information about frequently asked questions is also available on the website, at www.lincsreservoir.co.uk/faqs.

This consultation is the second phase in a multi-phase consultation approach, with at least one more to follow.