Residents have had their say on major plans for a new reservoir — with water bosses urged to think carefully about the impact on the area.

The multi-billion pound project has been proposed by Anglian Water, which pinpointed a five kilometre-squared site close to Donington and Billingborough in Scredington.

The utility firm says the reservoir, the size of Grafham Water, near Huntingdon, is needed to secure water supplies for half-a-million homes — but sparked a backlash from residents and businesses who fear it may cause them to lose their livelihoods.

Anglian Water has unveiled an artist's impression of how the proposed Lincolnshire Reservoir could look PHOTO: ANGLIAN WATER

The latest round of consultation closed on August 9 — with Anglian Water saying it provided ‘valuable feedback’. It has promised to publish a summary of what was said later this year.

The latest proposals included an ‘emerging design’ for the reservoir and the infrastructure, channels, and pipeline routes needed to transfer water to and from the reservoir.

Anglian Water said the new reservoir should ‘help secure water supply for the future and strengthen resilience to drought, while also protecting the environment by enabling a reduction in the amount of water taken from environmentally sensitive rivers and underground aquifers’.

It says reservoirs are a sustainable way to produce safe and resilient supplies of drinking water for the area, and explained: “They make the most of wet weather for public water supply, capturing river water that would otherwise drain to the sea and storing it so it’s on tap when needed.”

The consultation included a series of in-person events in communities near where the proposals are located, giving people the chance to speak to the project team and ask questions before submitting their views.

Bosses say that feedback has ‘focussed on the need to think carefully on the potential effects on local communities, roads and transport, agriculture and the local economy, and the natural environment’.

They also suggested that people responded positively to the design for the reservoir, which the firm says will integrate with the surrounding villages and farmland.

Anglian Water promised that the latest round of feedback would be used to develop the design and inform ‘more detailed plans for wider considerations such as construction’.

Dr Geoff Darch, head of supply demand strategy for Anglian Water, said: “We want to thank everyone for taking part in the consultation – we’ve received really valuable feedback from local people and stakeholders.

“Although it’s too early to know exactly how we’ll respond to all the feedback, your comments are a key part of the planning process. They help us to identify impacts and keep these as low as possible, while maximising benefits for people and nature.

“The project has the potential to make a hugely positive impact on our relationship with water, so we’ve been really keen to see what people think about our latest proposals.

“It was great to hear such enthusiasm for the emerging design and the opportunities the reservoir could bring, including access to recreational amenities and nature. We were pleased to be able to give people a better idea of what the reservoir could look like, and to explain more about our plans for filling the reservoir and treating and supplying the water.

“We know it’s very important for us to consider the effects of our plans on those impacted including homeowners, landowners and nearby communities. We’ll be continuing to engage closely with everyone as our proposals develop.

“We’re now carrying out more work to develop the detail behind our plans, including around the topics that we know are important to local communities. People have told us they want to know more about how the reservoir will be constructed, how traffic will be managed, and how we’ll protect the environment and manage flood risks. The feedback we’ve received, alongside the environmental assessment work we’re now progressing, will help us to achieve this.

“There will be another opportunity to have a say on the project, as we’ll be holding at least one more phase of consultation before we submit our application for development consent.”

