A busy road has been shut following a crash.

Police have closed the A52 between Threekingham and Swaton, near Horlbing, following the incident earlier today (Tuesday, July 23).

A Lincolnshire Police social media post stated: “Emergency services are dealing with a collision near to the Mill Lane junction with the A52 and the road has been closed as a result.

A crash has been reported on the A52 PHOTO: STOCK

”Please avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible”

Last week a man suffered serious injuries’ following a two-vehicle collision on the A52 at Swaton.

