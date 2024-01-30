A woman has been arrested on ‘suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm’ – as an investigation into a fatal collision continues.

The arrest of the woman, aged 30, means that eight people in total have now been interviewed under caution after a crash in Tongue End on November 24 – with police vowing they are ‘determined’ to get to the bottom of what happened.

Police officers dived into a water-filled ditch at Counter Drain Drove on the day but were unable to save the life of Sean Burlton, 28, who died at the scene.

Sean Burlton who died in a crash in Tongue End

Sean, who grew up in Pointon and went to school in Billingborough, was described as a “a loving son, brother and father” in an emotional family tribute.

Detective Sergeant James Perring, of the Lincolnshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are determined to fully investigate the cause and circumstances of this collision which has led the tragic death of Sean Burlton, at Tongue End on 24 November.

“I’d like to thank those who have already got in touch and provided information that has helped.

Police officers. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

“Our investigation team and other specialist officers are using all and every bit of information that we have to understand what has happened and why. It is a long and detailed process.

“I would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that will assist the Investigating Officers, but has yet to contact us.”

The stretch of road at Tongue End

Anyone who has any information is asked to email SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk quoting incident number 270 of 24 November in the subject line.

You can also call 01522 212316 to speak to officers about this incident.