A 24-hour ‘budget’ gym could be opening at a former carpet shop.

An application for a branch of PureGym has been made for the building at Stamford Retail Park, Ryhall Road, which until the summer was a Carpetright store.

If South Kesteven District Council approves the planning application, the gym would employ three full-time and 12 part-time members of staff, and would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

PureGym wants to open in Stamford

PureGym’s ‘open all hours’ formula combined with prices that are cheaper than many other gym chains has done well. It is now the UK’s largest gym group, with more than a million members at 400 sites, including Grantham, Spalding and Peterborough.

The brand has said its hours make it more appealing to shift workers, and those who prefer to work out at quieter times of the day or night.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

A planning statement submitted with the application to the district council says: “Each site typically provides up to 15 full and part-time jobs including management roles, personal trainers, gym instructors and cleaners.

“It is anticipated that the proposed gym at Stamford Retail Park will comprise a main gym area, studio, free weights area, spin area and functional zone.

“In addition, changing facilities and showers will be provided, together with separate staff areas.”

What do you think of the idea? Share your views in the comments below.