A pot of money has been created to help pay for the clean-up in the aftermath of Storm Henk.

This week’s storm has left a trail of destruction across the area as rivers burst banks and homes and businesses were left flooded.

South Kesteven District Council has now created a flood recovery fund with an initial £35,000 to help the areas most affected.

Flooding in Greatford. Photo: Robin Jones

There has been internal flooding reported at a total of 70 properties, 19 of which were council houses.

The hardest hit areas were Greatford and Tallington.

The recovery operation will begin on Monday (January 8) with street cleaning, removal of debris and path clearance in Greatford.

Flooding in Greatford. Photo: Robin Jones

Photos show extent of flooding after Storm Henk

The clean-up team will move on to Tallington the following day.

The money from the fund will cover the cost of sandbags, portaloos for Greatford, clean-up costs, and general support for residents affected by flooding.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind), said: “We reacted quickly as the situation was unfolding with officers on the ground making welfare visits and providing support and advice where it was needed.

“In response to this incident, I have asked the chief executive to create a flood recovery fund using an initial £35,000 from reserves immediately using delegated powers and cabinet will review this and consider further measures at its meeting on January 18.

‘Incompetence caused this it should never have happened’

“It is very frustrating to note that despite the number of homes and businesses flooded due to Storm Henk, no emergency was declared within Lincolnshire and as a result no additional external funds will be made available to help with the recovery.”