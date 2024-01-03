Photos show flooding after Storm Henk hit Stamford, Grantham, Bourne, Spalding, Market Deeping and Rutland
Dramatic images show the extent of the flooding which has hit the area from Storm Henk.
After floods hit the area yesterday (January 2), people have been out with their mobile phones, cameras and drones to take pictures of the unusual scenes.
Photographer Tom Richardson usually gets out his drone to snap magical photos of Stamford in the snow or looking vibrant during the week of the Mid-Lent Fair.
However, the photos he took today instead show the murky water filling Stamford Meadows after the River Welland burst its banks.
Storm Henk hit the area bringing with it heavy rainfall and strong winds.
There has been flooding on roads and fields, with some people being forced out of their homes and businesses forced to shut.
Although the rainfall associated with the storm has mostly fallen, river levels continued to rise today (January 3).
Send your photos to news@lincsonline.co.uk.