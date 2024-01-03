Dramatic images show the extent of the flooding which has hit the area from Storm Henk.

After floods hit the area yesterday (January 2), people have been out with their mobile phones, cameras and drones to take pictures of the unusual scenes.

Photographer Tom Richardson usually gets out his drone to snap magical photos of Stamford in the snow or looking vibrant during the week of the Mid-Lent Fair.

However, the photos he took today instead show the murky water filling Stamford Meadows after the River Welland burst its banks.

Storm Henk hit the area bringing with it heavy rainfall and strong winds.

There has been flooding on roads and fields, with some people being forced out of their homes and businesses forced to shut.

Although the rainfall associated with the storm has mostly fallen, river levels continued to rise today (January 3).

The sunset in Bath Row this morning (January 3). Photo: Kathy Joyce

Parking spaces in Bath Row usually occupied by cars are now filled with water

Main Street, Whissendine is flooded

Waterside Garden Centre in Baston flooded. Photo: Travis Vinicombe

Flooding in Rippingale. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

This bin needs emptying - of water

Bottesford has experienced bad flooding. Photo: Catherine Skippen

The willow tree on Stamford Meadows is being well-watered

Flooding in Baston. Photo: Robin Jones

Baston resident Robin Jones who took these photos says the fields have flooded for the first time in many years or even decades

