Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on the A43 yesterday (Thursday, July 25).

The incident happened at the Kirby Lane crossing, near Deene, at about 8.05am, when there was a crash involving a red Honda motorcycle travelling northbound towards Stamford and a grey Ford Transit van and blue Volkswagen Golf travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist – a man in his 20s - was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The A43 near Deene. Photo: Google

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading to it.

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000441516 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.