National Trust sites Belton House near Grantham and Lyveden near Oundle closed due to windy weather

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 09:11, 16 April 2025
 | Updated: 09:38, 16 April 2025

Two National Trust sites are closed due to windy weather.

Belton Estate near Grantham and Lyveden near Oundle are both closed today (Wednesday, April 16).

Both of the National Trust sites have been running Easter events, which are planned to resume tomorrow when the attractions reopen.

Belton House
According to the Met Office, the windy weather will continue throughout the day with gusts of up to 47mph.


