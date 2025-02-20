Meeting a friend for brunch is one of the most perfect ways to spend a weekend.

Good food and good company - what can be better? And that was exactly the case with my recent visit to the Cosy Club in Stamford.

Cosy Club in Stamford

My friend made a booking for 10.30am on a sunny Sunday morning, and the server greeted us in a friendly manner and showed us to our table.

We perused the menu and I opted for a vanilla latte - the only problem with brunch is it is very early - and an orange juice. Becki chose a super greens juice — a concoction of cucumber, apple, mango spinach, lime and ginger — and a ginger oat matcha latte.

When the drinks arrived, I was taken aback by just how much Becki’s resembled pond water! She reported back that her super greens juice was delicious but I took her word for it - there was no way I was giving a drink that colour a try! She was less keen on her matcha latte, which she said “tasted grassy”. Curiosity got the better of me and I did have a try of that. Although I’d never choose to order it from the menu description, I didn’t dislike it.

Super greens smoothie and an orange juice at the Cosy Club in Stamford

A green oat matcha latte at the Cosy Club in Stamford

A vanilla latte at the Cosy Club in Stamford

Food wise, Becki had eyed up an A-board advertising a stack of pancakes and she opted for six berry pancakes, topped with Greek yoghurt, blueberries, berry compote and chai granola. The waitress didn’t bat an eyelid at the request for six - although three is also an option if you’re less hungry - and Becki polished it all off, telling me it was “delicious”.

I chose Cali brunch - a variation of my favourite poached eggs and avocado on toast. Instead this was a sourdough toast and came with avocado and pea mint crush, feta, pink pickled onions and chilli and lime. I also asked for a side of hash browns.

A marker for me of a good brunch is how the poached eggs are cooked. Cutting into the egg, I expect the orange yolk to ooze all over my plate and, quite frankly, if it doesn’t then the dish — and my day — is ruined. My eggs did ooze but there was a little of the orange yolk left that was harder, which was a shame - almost perfect but not quite. My dish on the whole was refreshing with the perfect balance of ingredients — but I did find it odd that the avocado and pea mint crush was cold.

Berry pancakes at the Cosy Club in Stamford

Senior editor Kerry Coupe and her friend Becki at the Cosy Club in Stamford

Cali brunch with a side of hash browns at the Cosy Club in Stamford

The side of hash browns was smaller than I might have liked but, for me, the perfect accompaniment to the dish. Crunchy, warm and tasty.

The service was fast and friendly and they’re clearly keen to make a good impression. When I asked the server her name at the end of the meal, as I was settling the bill, she was a little worried that something was wrong. Quite the opposite. Linda was lovely!

Eat My Words

Out of five:

Food: I wished my eggs had oozed and the crush hadn’t been cold but I enjoyed my dish, and Becki definitely liked hers ****

Drink: My vanilla latte was lovely and the orange juice was freshly squeezed. Becki was less keen on her matcha latte but I think it’s down to personal taste ***

Decor: The Cosy Club is quirky with different pictures and deer heads on the wall ****

Staff: The staff were extremely friendly and service was quick *****

The breakfast menu at the Cosy Club in Stamford

Price: The drinks were a little on the expensive side but the food was reasonably priced. My Cali brunch was £11.25 and the total bill for the two meals and four drinks was £49 ***

Have you had a great meal? Share your own Eat My Words reviews or tell us where to try by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk