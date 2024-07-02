Home   Stamford   News   Article

Hundreds of people visit Baston Car Show at Grimsthorpe Castle

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:00, 02 July 2024

Hundreds of vintage vehicles lined the grounds of a castle at a popular event.

The Baston Car and Bike Show was held at Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne on Sunday (June 30) and drew bumper crowds.

Tom Siddall, organiser from Live Promotions Events, said: “It is a great local event which attracts people from the county and beyond.

The Baston Car and Bike Show was held at Grimsthorpe Castle. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The Baston Car and Bike Show was held at Grimsthorpe Castle. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Displays included classics, race and rally cars as well as supercars which took the prime spot in a paddock in front of the castle.

There were more than 600 cars on display, many of which are owned by people living in Lincolnshire.

Dougie Brown, Mike Shattock, Chris Hull and Gary Compton. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Dougie Brown, Mike Shattock, Chris Hull and Gary Compton. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Keeping people entertained throughout the day were monster truck rides, a singing princess, food stalls and live music.

Visitors also got free access inside the castle, its grounds and the adventure play area.

The event relocated from Baston village to the bigger venue of the castle in 2019.

A dog sits behind the wheel of a classic car. Photo: Chris Lowndes
A dog sits behind the wheel of a classic car. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Grimsthorpe Castle recently provided the backdrop in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Brothers Rory and Leo Dunham. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Brothers Rory and Leo Dunham. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The grounds in front of Grimsthorpe Castle were filled with classic cars. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The grounds in front of Grimsthorpe Castle were filled with classic cars. Photo: Chris Lowndes
People enjoyed a picnic. Photo: Chris Lowndes
People enjoyed a picnic. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Gayle Parker from Stamford with her mini and Phoebe Parker, Florence Streehurst and Cynthia Denman. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Gayle Parker from Stamford with her mini and Phoebe Parker, Florence Streehurst and Cynthia Denman. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Hundreds of people flocked to the festival. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Hundreds of people flocked to the festival. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Darren Booker, Lynn Chappell and George Drakards with a Bomber County Mini. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Darren Booker, Lynn Chappell and George Drakards with a Bomber County Mini. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Anil Sharma from Market Deeping. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Anil Sharma from Market Deeping. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Classic cars lined the grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Classic cars lined the grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The Baston Car and Bike Show. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The Baston Car and Bike Show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

