Hundreds of people visit Baston Car Show at Grimsthorpe Castle
Hundreds of vintage vehicles lined the grounds of a castle at a popular event.
The Baston Car and Bike Show was held at Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne on Sunday (June 30) and drew bumper crowds.
Tom Siddall, organiser from Live Promotions Events, said: “It is a great local event which attracts people from the county and beyond.
Displays included classics, race and rally cars as well as supercars which took the prime spot in a paddock in front of the castle.
There were more than 600 cars on display, many of which are owned by people living in Lincolnshire.
Keeping people entertained throughout the day were monster truck rides, a singing princess, food stalls and live music.
Visitors also got free access inside the castle, its grounds and the adventure play area.
The event relocated from Baston village to the bigger venue of the castle in 2019.
Grimsthorpe Castle recently provided the backdrop in Netflix’s Bridgerton.
