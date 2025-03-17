A coach company due to end its 100-year history this spring will instead continue its journey with another operator.

Just one week after it was announced that Shaws Coaches of Maxey would cease trading, the company has been taken over by Reg’s Coaches.

Reg’s is run by Joanna Bonnett, who lives locally and had been looking to expand her business.

Outside Maxey Church in April 2022

Joanna said: “Having been in the coach industry for a number of years, and as a Peterborough resident, I had been on the lookout for a local coach company to acquire and heard of Shaws’ impending closure in the local news.

“A quick call to the family was followed by a whirlwind of discussions and negotiations, and I am delighted that the move has been strongly backed by current staff who have agreed to join us on this exciting new journey.

“For us, this presents the perfect opportunity to branch out into the holiday and day trip market while expanding our already strong coach-hire offering, with a team that has a wealth of experience and well-established connections.

One of the early buses and a coach from the 1980s being driven by Les Staniforth

“Shaws has a wonderful reputation locally and this is something we plan to build upon.

“We see the acquisition of Shaws as the first step in our plans for further growth.”

Thanking the Shaw family for their support in ‘getting the deal over the line’, Joanna added: “We wish them a well-deserved and happy retirement and hope that we can do them proud as we continue the Shaws’ legacy.”

Shaws Coaches owners Jane Duffelen, Richard Shaw and Chris Shaw, will retire on May 2.

A rare picture of Shaws staff together

Jane said: “We believe the new owners will be the same responsible and caring employers that we have always strived to be, and that their approach to customer care will be just as much of a priority as it has always been to us."

Shaws Coaches will continue to be based in Maxey, providing school buses, day trips and holidays.

Reg’s Coaches, based in Welwyn, Hertfordshire, was founded in 1962. Since Joanna took over the company she has upgraded the fleet, brought in a new booking system and acquired local contracts.