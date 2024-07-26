A council house tenant who has campaigned for improvements to her terrace is moving to a new-build property.

Suzette Waldron has campaigned on behalf of all 13 residents in Lumby’s Terrace, Stamford, which is owned by South Kesteven District Council.

The properties have been described by tenants as riddled with damp, having crumbling walls, and being freezing in winter.

South Kesteven District Council has 6,000 properties including Lumby's Terrace in Stamford

Suzette led her neighbours in complaining to the district council and turned up each month to Stamford Town Council meetings, where she could make their case heard.

As a result, work is now being carried out to improve the properties, but some of the residents applied to live elsewhere.

Speaking at a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday (July 23), Suzette said: “I am hopeful this is the last time I will have to come to see you about Lumby’s Terrace.

Derrick Middleton, Sheen Ogle, Madeline Nelson, Suzette Waldron and Paul Robinson outside their homes in Lumby’s Terrace, Stamford

“I’m leaving the terrace, along with Sheena [Ogle] because we have both been offered properties we are happy with - the new-builds on Elizabeth Road.

“I am going to continue to support Lumby’s Terrace residents because some people need others to be their voice.”

Suzette was congratulated on her new home by mayor Kelham Cooke.

Construction of four one-bedroom flats in Elizabeth Road began in March and they are due to be finished by late summer. The building contract was in the region of £660,000.

The ceiling of a home in Lumby’s Terrace

Black mould in a property at Lumby’s Terrace

Anna Burke, who lives in Stamford, also attended the meeting. She is trying to move her young adult son, who has severe autism, to a property in Stamford, where he can receive more family support.

He currently lives in Oakham.