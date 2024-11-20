A festive market will bring the Christmas spirit to a town.

Stamford’s festivities begin tomorrow (Thursday, November 21) with a Christmas lights switch on between 5pm and 6.30pm in Red Lion Square.

Independent businesses will host their Shop Stamford event the same day from 5pm to 8pm in a bid to encourage people to get their gifts locally.

Last year's Christmas market in Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The town Christmas market will take place a couple of days later on Sunday, November 24 from 10am until 5pm.

It will include 130 stalls, live music, carol singing, Santa’s grotto, fairground rides and craft activities.

As well as the traders which line High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street there will be stalls in the United Reformed Church Hall and Brownes Hospital.

Broad Street was packed with people. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There will be decorations for photo opportunities in St Michael's Churchyard and Brownes Hospital.

Previous years have seen thousands of people flock to the market and organisers Stamford Town Council hope 2024 will be the biggest and best yet.

The council has clustered food stalls together to prevent pinch points and overcrowding and will keep certain areas clear to enable a smoother transition through the market for visitors.

A crafters market will also take place at Stamford Arts Centre ballroom on Saturday, December 14 between 10am to 4pm.



