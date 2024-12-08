A house decked with dozens of bright lights will bring Christmas cheer and charity.

For almost 20 years the O’Regan family has been spreading Christmas joy by covering Tinwell Forge, near Stamford, in decorations.

This year they will flick the switch to illuminate the house on Sunday (December 8) at 4.30pm.

The 'Christmas house' in Tinwell

Chris O’Regan said: “I’m excited about people to coming and see it. It is so dark at this time of year, until the lights are on.”

Chris had the idea to decorate the house as a child and it quickly became a family tradition with his mum Linda and dad David.

In recent years the switch-on has also become a popular event in Tinwell, with families gathering outside the Main Street home to enjoy mulled wine and mince pies.

Chris O'Regan outside Tinwell Forge

David died from cancer in July 2021, aged 76, but Chris and Linda have been keeping the tradition going.

This year they will be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, alongside their usual collection bucket for the village church.

Chris, 44, said: “It feels right, as it was his workshop and forge that we turned into a grotto.

Tinwell Forge has been decorated for Christmas

“For 20 years we always put the lights up together. It started off so small and has grown into what it is today.”

Donations can be made via a JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tinwell-forge-christmas-lights-2024

A new addition this year includes a Christmas village window display which features a blacksmiths and post office, both of which pay tribute to the building’s past uses.

Chris O'Regan at Tinwell Forge with dad David

The grotto has also been transformed but its new features are being kept a surprise until the switch on event.

Chris began decorating the forge this year on November 1, the earliest he has ever started, but with a new job at Nene Valley Railway, which is currently running festive trains, it has been harder for him to find daylight hours to get up on the ladder.

With just days to go until the lights switch on, he still has lots to do.

Each year Tinwell Forge is lit up for Christmas

Chris said: “Christmas has basically been my life since the beginning of November.

“I go to work to put on Christmas for visitors and then come home, where it’s all about getting ready for Christmas.”

He added: “It will be all completed with a sprinkle of Christmas magic.”