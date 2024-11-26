I’m perhaps giving my age away a tad when I admit Christmas wasn’t the big show it is now.

It was stupendously exciting, of course, but from memory, things all seemed a bit muted compared with today’s all-singing and dancing festivities.

Back then you were lucky if you spotted the rarity of a jolly house sporting a few coloured fairy lights.

Wansford was Santa's HQ for the afternoon

And there just wasn’t the welter of festive events that today trip over themselves to draw you in and part you from even more of your hard-earned at this most wonderful time of the year.

The heady combination of Santa and trains would most likely have blown my under-stimulated eight-year-old mind, but these days any heritage line worth its salt has their version chuffing up and down the line.

Imagine my cheer as a dad to an eight-year-old boy then, when Nene Valley Railway offered me a sneak preview of their Christmas experience, ‘brand new, never before seen’ for 2024.

The kids can drive their own train on the model layout

At last my time had come! And, ahem, my son, Sam’s.

As we drove to Santa’s HQ for the day at NVR’s Wansford Station, Storm Bert had rather spoiled the party overnight, trashing Mother Nature’s authentic winter wonderland scene by melting the blanket of snow and replacing it with the Christmas weather we’re more used to - slate grey skies with a dousing of squally rain.

The Ice Tunnel

So we were relieved to find the promised pre-train platform experience was not open to the elements and all took place under cover.

It was all decked out to create three festive ‘rooms’ - the Enchanted Forest, Ice Tunnel, and Santa’s Workshop as the kids revved themselves up for the main event - an audience with the big fella himself.

Before we went in, our group was reminded Saturday’s preview event was just that - a test run to see how everything ran and iron out any mistakes before the paying public begin boarding this Saturday (November 30).

Helping the elves in Santa's Toy Factory

First in and we were immediately greeted by one of the 14 professional actors from Darling Princess Parties, and straight into a selfie opportunity with said character - although what happened to the photo, I’m not quite sure.

The Enchanted Forest played a kids' trump card straightaway with a decent model layout with two locos hauling appropriately festive freight - controlled by the punters at the push of a button.

There was a nice singalong by our next elaborately-costumed Christmas guide, Bramble, who ran through a couple of renditions of Step Into Christmas, your heart going out to her a little as we collectively failed our singalong audition.

Frostine the Ice Fairy

Maybe we hadn’t been warmed up enough yet to have our English reserve thawed, or perhaps it was the difficulty in deciphering the lyrics - never easy for me where Elton John's concerned.

As the door opened to the Ice Tunnel, there was a nice touch as we brushed past some fur coats on our way in - a la The Lion, the Witch and The Wardrobe.

There was no White Witch here, but Frostine the Winter Fairy, surrounded by a world of white denied to us by Bert, the day's real villain.

Santa's Lodge provided a warm welcome

It came complete with some highly tempting fake snowballs which the kids took no persuading in chucking around when prompted by Frostine who then rattled out a beautifully sung burst from Frozen.

Judging by the volume of the audience participation, the kids had properly bought into this - especially the younger among them - a big box ticked.

Then it was time to head towards the business end of the experience - Santa’s Toy Factory.

Meeting the man himself

Here the Elves performed a real Christmas miracle by persuading the children to do a bit of work - namely helping them finish off a few toys.

Then it was time.

No mere grotto for this Father Christmas as Mrs Claus welcomed us into a cosy Santa’s Lodge, the warmth of which was gratefully received after a slightly chilly queue - and no doubt welcome to a man of Santa’s years.

With gift before boarding the Santa Special

But a 15-minute queue with fidgety children was a small price to pay to meet the great man. You just can’t hurry Santa and the little ones when they’re chatting Christmas.

With their gift ideas deposited in St Nick’s memory banks, it was time for the day’s joint headline act - the Santa Express.

The carriage was splendidly decked out for the return trip to the end of the line at Peterborough and back to Wansford.

Our festively decked out carriage

The bar and buffet was also well stocked with what you need to get into the spirit, depending on your age, but it was a shame the table needed a wipe as we wheeled out our own pretty unhealthy picnic lunch.

If the grown-ups thought that interaction with larger than life super-confident Christmas characters was over, they were forced to think again!

I was mid-snack when two new elves - Crackers and Nutmeg - burst from the vestibule, asking questions of a newly shy Sam and trying out a cheeky gag or two.

A snap on the footplate

They were surely the two hardest-working Santa’s helpers in Lapland, bouncing from table to table, teasing out the festive spirit from even those not overly blessed with tidings of great comfort and joy.

There was time for more songs and for the children to fill in a festive activity sheet as the steam loco puffed on through the gloom.

Even for those whose fuel tank of enthusiasm might have been teetering towards empty at this point, the journey was capped by a superb rendition of 12 Days of Christmas, timed to an impeccable crescendo as we eased into Wansford.

We were a little surprised Father Christmas didn’t make it on board the train that bore his name.

Maybe there was urgent business back at the North Pole? Perhaps he’s saving his loco legs for next time…

In value for money terms, like modern-day Christmas as a whole, it’s not cheap.

It’s £35 a passenger, except for under-ones who travel for a fiver, though a compartment booking - for up to eight - can save a sizeable wedge at £225.

And there’s a more luxurious Festive Lounge option, at £640 for up to 16 people, if you’re feeling flush as well as festive.

Yet at this time of year, even a Scrooge like me can recognise the value of a smile on your child’s face, and there was a ringing endorsement from the guest whose verdict really mattered.

“Nine-and-a-half out of 10,” came the score, stopping short of explaining where the half-mark had been lost.

I’m sure the eight-year-old me would have said exactly the same.

For more details and to book, visit https://nvr.org.uk/product.php/510/christmas-at-the-railway

Christmas at the Railway runs every weekend from Saturday November 30 and then from Friday, December 20 to the last service on Christmas Eve. Four services a day departing at 10am,11.50am, 1.40pm and 3.30pm.