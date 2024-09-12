An amateur photographer captured the shock of a crowd at Burghley Horse Trials.

Thousands of visitors descended on the grounds of the stately home near Stamford for the four-day event last week.

Among them was amateur photographer Helen Kearney, from Stamford, who was snapping shots for a U3A photography group competition.

Helen Kearney captured this photo of Pippa Funnell managing to stay on her horse

She captured the moment eventer Pippa Funnell was almost thrown off her horse after a jump, which was met with clear shock from spectators.

