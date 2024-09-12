Photographer from Stamford U3A group captures Pippa Funnell at Defender Burghley Horse Trials
An amateur photographer captured the shock of a crowd at Burghley Horse Trials.
Thousands of visitors descended on the grounds of the stately home near Stamford for the four-day event last week.
Among them was amateur photographer Helen Kearney, from Stamford, who was snapping shots for a U3A photography group competition.
She captured the moment eventer Pippa Funnell was almost thrown off her horse after a jump, which was met with clear shock from spectators.
For more photos from Burghley Horse Trials, click here.
Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.