A public meeting is being organised to gauge interest in creating a community ‘men’s shed’.

Mental wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford is working with Men’s Sheds UK on the potential project, which could result in a new community space where men can form friendships and share and learn skills.

Brian Lee at the Oakham shed

Men’s sheds have already been established at Oakham Enterprise Park in Ashwell Road, Oakham, and at The Wellhead in Bourne.

In Stamford a shed could include opportunities for woodworking, metalworking, repairs, gardening and community projects.

Pip Tiffin from MindSpace said: “The ethos of Men’s Sheds is very much aligned to that of MindSpace, and we're keen to support the setup of a Stamford-based shed.”

The meeting will explore interest levels and what people would like to se happen in the shed, and will take place from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, June 26, at the MindSpace Wellbeing Garden, Uffington Road South Allotments, Stamford. These are located on the right leaving Stamford, near the 50mph speed sign.

Parking is available at the cricket club, the allotments next door, or at Morrisons. Aldi’s free parking is time-limited.

People interested in coming along can complete a form at https://tinyurl.com/ShedStamford

MindSpace would also like to hear from those interested in setting up or volunteering at the shed, should it go ahead. For information email info@mindpsacestamford.com