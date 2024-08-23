Four newly built one-bedroom council flats are almost ready for tenants to move in.

Two of the properties built in Elizabeth Road, Stamford, have already been allocated to people moving out of Lumby’s Terrace, near St Martin’s Church in Stamford, while repairs are carried out the listed housed.

The other two will be allocated to people on the South Kesteven District Council housing register.

A kitchen in one of the new flats

Council cabinet member for housing, Virginia Moran (Ind), said: “Affordable homes in our district are very much in demand and these, alongside our Trinity Road development of five bungalows in Stamford, will help meet this need.

“We have a pipeline of activity for providing homes for people on our housing register, which includes building them ourselves, as in this instance, buying new builds directly from the developers, and repurposing empty homes following renovation work.

“This variety of activity allows us to focus on differing needs, such as creating accessible homes that are adaptable to match different stages of people’s lives, to meet the growing needs for affordable housing.”

The builders hand over the keys to the flats. From left, D Brown quantity surveyor Freddie Pearson, Coun Max Sawyer (Ind - Stamford), site manager Lewis Senior, Coun Habibur Rahman (Lib Dem - Stamford), Coun Virginia Moran, D Brown managing director Adam Mayer, new build project officer Suniel Pillai, apprentice quantity surveyor Greg Mason, Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford), director of housing Alison Hall-Wright, council officer Isaac Hibberd, and head of corporate projects Debbie Roberts.

Adam Mayer, managing director of D Brown, the builder that won the contract to develop the flats in Elizabeth Road, said: “We are very pleased that these homes will soon be available to those most in need. They have been completed bang on schedule despite some very challenging weather conditions earlier in the year.”

On the district’s housing register, 389 specify they would like a one-bedroom home in Stamford.

The Elizabeth Road flats development comprises four one-bedroom flats with parking.

They have solar panels on the roof and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging.

The front of the Elizabeth Road flats

The back of the Elizabeth Road flats

The next building project for the council is at Larch Close, Grantham, where work is due to start on 19 homes in November.