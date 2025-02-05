The owners of a 17th Century village pub will make their television debut on a Channel 4 reality show.

The Queen’s Head in Nassington is among the staycation spots to feature on Four in a Bed next week.

The village pub was taken over by former scientists Harriet and Simon Cooper in 2023.

Harriet and Simon Cooper of The Queen's Head. Photo: Channel 4

Harriet said: “We had returned from living in the United States for 20 years and wanted to buy a village pub so that we could preserve it because they are like an endangered species right now.

“We were drawn to The Queen’s Head because it is a wedding venue and has a beer garden which goes down to the river.”

She added that they were keen to buy a place with lots of bedrooms as Simon, who grew up in Oxfordshire, has a big family.

Payment day on Four in a Bed. Photo: Channel 4

Not long after they took over the East Northamptonshire pub, they were contacted by Channel 4 producers asking them to appear on the show.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to learn more about the business and meet other people also running pubs,” said Harriet, 47.

“Also, we wanted to show off our place.”

Filming took place over two weeks in March last year, which involved Harriet and Simon visiting other establishments in Melton Mowbray, Portsmouth and Suffolk, as well as hosting at The Queen’s Head.

As part of the stay guests enjoyed a tour of Fotheringhay Church with a historian and a visit to the castle site where Mary Queen of Scots was beheaded.

Harriet and Simon did want to take the cast to Nene Valley Railway, but this had already been done when guests stayed at Isabella’s Yard in Stamford in a previous episode.

Critiquing other establishments is something which is encouraged on the show, but it didn’t come naturally to the pair.

She said: “Looking at the rooms with such a close eye is different. I tried to give more constructive feedback.”

But the tensions on the show didn’t feed into real life as Harriet and Simon have stayed in contact with all of the other contestants and have invited them to a viewing party in their pub on Monday (February 10).

Harriet said: “It’s been a long wait. We are really eager to see what they made of it.

“I hope people will see it and want to visit.

“One thing I’ve learnt is that how much people like a place really is dependent on the owners.

“I’m hoping our personalities will shine through and make people want to come.”

Their episodes of Four in a Bed will feature on weekdays at 5pm on Channel 4, starting from Monday (February 10).

Stamford Meadows Glamping also featured on Four in a Bed at the end of last year.

