A stretch of the A1 is blocked following an incident at a petrol station and a broken down lorry.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews have been called to the Colsterworth services this morning (Monday, June 24).

An air ambulance crew is also in attendance.

Emergency services have been called to an incident at a petrol station. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

A vehicle transporting cars has also broken down on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Colsterworth, which is causing further delays.

There are queues between Stoke Rochford and North Witham.

An air ambulance has been called. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

It comes less than 24 hours after an air ambulance was called to a serious crash near Grantham.

A broken down lorry is also causing delays. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

The road was closed for a number of hours.

There are queues on the A1 this morning (June 24). Photo: R. S. Mortiss

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for more information.









