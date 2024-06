Drivers are facing delays after a crash on a busy road.

The A1175 Main Road in Tallington is closed in both directions between Mill Lane and The Whistle Stop pub.

It follows a crash near the level crossing in the village.

A crash in Tallington. Photo: Philip Sagar/Mervyn Franklin

301 302: All buses currently unable to call at Tallington due to an accident and subsequent road closure @LincsBus — Delaine Buses (@delainebuses) June 27, 2024

Update: A lorry driver has been taken to hospital.

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for more information.