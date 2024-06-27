A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry and a tractor.

Emergency services were called at about 11am today (Thursday, June 27) to a two-vehicle crash in Main Road, Tallington.

The road has been closed while the vehicles involved, a lorry and a tractor, are recovered.

The tractor was recovered. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

The driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be serious.

The road was due to be reopened at about 2.15pm, according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson, but Google Maps and AA Traffic News is still showing it as shut,



