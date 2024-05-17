Delays on A1 near Stamford between Wothorpe and Tickencote
An incident is causing delays on the A1.
Traffic is building on the A1 southbound near Stamford this afternoon (Friday, May 17) between Wothorpe and Tickencote.
There is a five mile tailback which is increasing and drivers are travelling at an average speed of 15mph.
Google Maps says there has been a crash in the area while AA is just reporting delays.
This morning we reported on an MP’s call for the A1 in Rutland to be turned into a three-lane motorway.
Update: The road is now clear.