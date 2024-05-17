Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Delays on A1 near Stamford between Wothorpe and Tickencote

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:30, 17 May 2024
 | Updated: 15:41, 17 May 2024

An incident is causing delays on the A1.

Traffic is building on the A1 southbound near Stamford this afternoon (Friday, May 17) between Wothorpe and Tickencote.

There is a five mile tailback which is increasing and drivers are travelling at an average speed of 15mph.

Delays on the A1
Delays on the A1

Google Maps says there has been a crash in the area while AA is just reporting delays.

This morning we reported on an MP’s call for the A1 in Rutland to be turned into a three-lane motorway.

Update: The road is now clear.


Accidents Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE