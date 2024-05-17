An incident is causing delays on the A1.

Traffic is building on the A1 southbound near Stamford this afternoon (Friday, May 17) between Wothorpe and Tickencote.

There is a five mile tailback which is increasing and drivers are travelling at an average speed of 15mph.

Delays on the A1

Google Maps says there has been a crash in the area while AA is just reporting delays.

This morning we reported on an MP’s call for the A1 in Rutland to be turned into a three-lane motorway.

Update: The road is now clear.



