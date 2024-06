Drivers are facing queues on the A1.

Traffic is building on the A1 southbound this morning (Monday, June 10) from Colsterworth to Great Ponton.

There is a four-mile tailback and AA is reporting a crash is partially blocking the road.

A sign for the A1

Firefighters were also called to a crash on the A1 at Colsterworth at 3am today.

More as we have it.